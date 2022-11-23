N. Illinois 86, LIU 61

Durosinmi 3-4 1-2 7, Coit 6-12 0-0 17, Crump 1-2 0-1 2, Nutter 5-8 0-0 10, Williams 10-17 4-7 28, Thornton 3-6 0-1 7, Amos 2-4 0-0 5, Ibarguen 2-4 0-0 4, Youngblood 1-2 0-0 2, Hunter 0-0 0-0 0, Plintauskas 0-0 2-2 2, Russell 0-1 0-0 0, Wiemers 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 33-61 9-15 86.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute