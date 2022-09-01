Skip to main content
N. Illinois 34, Eastern Illinois 27

E. Illinois 3 3 7 14 27
N. Illinois 7 14 7 6 34
First Quarter

NIU_Waylee 1 run (Richardson kick), 10:41.

EIU_FG Galloway 34, :20.

Second Quarter

NIU_Blakemore 19 run (Richardson kick), 11:48.

NIU_A.Brown 35 run (Richardson kick), 11:27.

EIU_FG Galloway 25, :04.

Third Quarter

NIU_Soraghan 13 pass from Lombardi (Richardson kick), 5:59.

EIU_Benefield 24 pass from O'Brien (Galloway kick), 2:43.

Fourth Quarter

NIU_FG Richardson 43, 12:15.

EIU_J.Thomas 13 pass from O'Brien (Galloway kick), 9:58.

NIU_FG Richardson 38, 3:37.

EIU_Vallie 8 pass from O'Brien (Galloway kick), 2:07.

EIU NIU
First downs 25 21
Total Net Yards 443 376
Rushes-yards 30-165 34-184
Passing 278 192
Punt Returns 0-0 1-4
Kickoff Returns 4-61 4-66
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-0
Comp-Att-Int 26-36-2 14-22-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-11 1-0
Punts 1-54.0 2-42.5
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 9-73 7-73
Time of Possession 31:22 28:38

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_E. Illinois, Pierre 14-100, Benefield 10-63, O'Brien 6-2. N. Illinois, Waylee 14-80, A.Brown 13-70, Blakemore 5-35, Lombardi 1-0, (Team) 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_E. Illinois, O'Brien 26-35-2-278, (Team) 0-1-0-0. N. Illinois, Lombardi 14-22-0-192.

RECEIVING_E. Illinois, Thomas 6-83, N.Hill 5-41, Manaves 5-22, Benefield 4-57, Cooks 3-32, Willman 2-35, Vallie 1-8. N. Illinois, Thornton 6-81, Tucker 4-67, Gumbs 1-13, Soraghan 1-13, Joiner 1-11, Waylee 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_N. Illinois, Richardson 43.

