N. Colorado 35, Idaho St. 14

Idaho St. 0 14 0 0 \u2014 14 N. Colorado 0 14 0 21 \u2014 35 Second Quarter UNCO_Arrington 8 pass from McCaffrey (Green kick), 12:22 IDST_Dailey Jr. 29 pass from Hays (Hershey kick), 09:21 UNCO_Afari 1 run (Green kick), 06:13 IDST_Guillory 51 pass from Hays (Hershey kick), 02:30 Fourth Quarter UNCO_Dotson 2 run (Green kick), 14:23 UNCO_Dotson 82 punt return (Green kick), 10:26 UNCO_Taylor 47 fumble return (Green kick), 09:13 IDST UNCO First downs 22 23 Rushes-yards 29-141 41-150 Passing 282 234 Comp-Att-Int 27-40-1 23-28-0 Return Yards -7 87 Punts-Avg. 2-44.5 2-40.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-1 Penalty-Yards 5-45 4-35 Time of Possession 29:34 30:26 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Idaho St., Ra. Hunter 17-111, Be. Omayebu 6-23, Sa. Gronauer 1-3, So. Gasu 1-2, DJ. Hagler 1-2, Hu. Hays 3-0. N. Colorado, El. Dotson 24-102, Ja. Robertson 7-26, Dy. McCaffrey 6-20, Da. Afari 3-2, Team 1-0. PASSING_Idaho St., Hu. Hays 25-34-1-264, Sa. Gronauer 2-6-0-18. N. Colorado, Dy. McCaffrey 23-28-0-234. RECEIVING_Idaho St., Xa. Guillory 7-120, Ja. Johnson 5-56, Sh. Dailey Jr. 4-56, Ch. James 3-22, Cy. Wallace 3-18, Ra. Hunter 1-5, Ma. Heck 1-3, Be. Omayebu 3-2. N. Colorado, Al. Pell 6-86, Tr. Graham Jr. 5-55, Ty. Arrington 3-33, El. Dotson 5-27, Ka. Woods 2-13, Ja. Robertson 1-11, Da. Stewart 1-9.