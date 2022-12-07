N. Arizona 73, Pacific 69

Mains 4-9 0-1 9, Towt 3-7 1-2 7, Cone 6-12 9-10 24, Fuller 8-15 2-4 18, Lloyd 2-5 0-0 5, McLaughlin 0-2 0-0 0, Wistrcill 2-2 0-0 6, Fort 0-3 4-4 4, Haymon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 16-21 73.
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs