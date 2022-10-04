Musgrove sharp in tune-up, wild card Padres hold off Giants RICHARD J. MARCUS, Associated Press Oct. 4, 2022
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove works against a San Francisco Giants batter during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in San Diego.
San Diego Padres' Ha-Seong Kim advances from second to third off as Juan Soto grounds out during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in San Diego.
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher John Brebbia works against a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in San Diego.
San Diego Padres' Brandon Dixon, right, celebrates with teammate Jake Cronenworth after scoring off a walk with the bases loaded by Josh Bell during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in San Diego.
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove works against a San Francisco Giants batter during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in San Diego.
San Diego Padres' Josh Bell tosses his bat as he walks with the bases loaded during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in San Diego. San Diego Padres' Brandon Dixon scored on the play.
San Diego Padres' Trent Grisham, right, celebrates with teammate Ha-Seong Kim after scoring off an RBI double by Brandon Dixon during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in San Diego.
San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Sean Hjelle works against a San Diego Padres batter during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in San Diego.
San Diego Padres relief pitcher Adrian Morejon works against a San Francisco Giants batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in San Diego.
San Diego Padres' Brandon Dixon, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring off a walk with the bases loaded by Josh Bell during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in San Diego.
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove works against a San Francisco Giants batter during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joe Musgrove pitched six shutout innings in a potential postseason tune-up and Wil Myers homered to cap a seven-run eighth that carried the San Diego Padres past the San Francisco Giants 7-4 on Monday night.
One night after clinching a wild card, the Padres remained a game ahead of the Phillies for the No. 5 seed in the National League playoffs. Philadelphia secured its first postseason berth in 11 years with a 3-0 win at Houston.
RICHARD J. MARCUS