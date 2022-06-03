Musgrove carries no-hitter into 8th, Padres rip Brewers 7-0 STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer June 3, 2022
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Joe Musgrove held Milwaukee hitless for 7 2/3 innings and outpitched reigning Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes as the San Diego Padres snapped a four-game skid with a 7-0 victory over the Brewers on Friday night.
Musgrove, who pitched the only no-hitter in Padres history last season, nearly did it again. Kolten Wong got the Brewers' only hit with a two-out, eighth-inning double that took a hop on the warning track and bounced off the right-field wall.
STEVE MEGARGEE