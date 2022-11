CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Jamari Smith had 19 points, Jacobi Wood flirted with a triple-double, and Murray State defeated Tulsa 77-60 in the third-place game of the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Sunday.

Wood had 12 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists. Smith also contributed seven rebounds for the Racers (3-2). Kenny White Jr. had 16 points.