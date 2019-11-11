Murphy leads Rice past NAIA Wayland Baptists 65-40

HOUSTON (AP) — Trey Murphy III scored 16 points and Quincy Olivari scored 10 and Rice beat NAIA-member Wayland Baptist 65-40 on Sunday.

Murphy's dunk at the 14:08 mark made it a 12-2 contest and the Owls (2-1) led by double figures the rest of the way. Rice led 32-19 at halftime.

Rice had a 51-34 rebounding advantage, distributed 14 assists and 26-made shots and gathered eight steals on the defensive end though committed 15 turnovers that led to 15 Pioneer points. Fourteen players saw action for Rice.

J.J. Culver led Wayland Baptist with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

___

