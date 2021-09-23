Muncy homers in 10th, Dodgers rally for 7-5 win over Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Max Muncy homered to start the 10th inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied past the Colorado Rockies 7-5 on Thursday to remain in the thick of the NL West chase.

Muncy drilled a slider from Lucas Gilbreath (2-2) to deep center, setting off a roar from the Dodgers faithful scattered throughout Coors Field. It also scored Justin Turner, who began the inning at second base.

Gilbreath had a string of 17 straight scoreless outings snapped in the ninth by Muncy's 35th homer of the season. That came after Trea Turner tied the game with a two-out RBI single.

Kenley Jansen (4-4) earned the win by pitching the ninth and Blake Treinen picked up the his sixth save by getting C.J. Cron to hit into a game-ending double play.

It was a comeback win the Dodgers needed with time running out in their bid for a ninth straight NL West crown. Los Angeles entered the day two games behind the San Francisco Giants, who were playing at San Diego. Both teams have nine games remaining after Thursday.

Carlos Estévez got two quick outs in the ninth before a single by Mookie Betts and another by Corey Seager off Estévez’s right leg. Estévez remained in the game and after a few warmup tosses, surrendered the single to Turner.

Max Scherzer wasn't at his best, allowing five runs over five innings. But the right-hander was let off the hook for his first loss with the Dodgers by Turner, who was acquired along with Scherzer from Washington on July 30.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner still hasn't lost since May 30.

The sight of Scherzer giving up runs has been uncommon. Over his five previous outings, he had allowed just one unearned run.

Over the three-game series against Colorado, Julio Urías, Walker Buehler and Scherzer gave up a combined 14 runs. The Dodgers' starting rotation came in leeading the majors in ERA, WHIP and opponents' average.

The Rockies were an out away from winning their first home series over the Dodgers since August 2018.

Kyle Freeland settled down after a rough start, going six innings and giving up three runs. The lefty proved just as potent at the plate, coming through with a two-out, two-run single against Scherzer in the third that tied the game at 3 apiece.

Raimel Tapia gave Colorado a 5-3 lead in the fifth by launching a cutter from Scherzer into the seats in right field. It was Tapia’s sixth homer of the season.

AJ Pollock made it 5-4 in the eighth with an RBI double off Jhoulys Chacín.

Seager finished with four singles, which included a two-out, two-run blooper in the second to make it 3-0. Freeland screamed into his glove in frustration and kicked at the dirt. He found his rhythm after that, giving up three singles until being replaced by reliever Daniel Bard.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: OF Chris Taylor (sore neck) is “feeling better,” manager Dave Roberts said. He entered in the 10th as a pinch-hitter. ... OF Cody Bellinger (left rib fracture) could start swinging a bat this weekend. He went on the injured list retroactive to last Saturday.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: Open a three-game series at Arizona on Friday, with righty Tony Gonsolin (3-1, 2.93 ERA) taking the mound.

Rockies: Righty Peter Lambert is expected to make his first start since Sept. 20, 2019, on Friday against San Francisco. He had Tommy John surgery in July 2020.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports