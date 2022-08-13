Muncy, Betts homer, Dodgers beat KC for 12th straight win CODY FRIESEN, Associated Press Aug. 13, 2022 Updated: Aug. 13, 2022 11:29 p.m.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Max Muncy had a homer and four RBIs, Mookie Betts hit his team-leading 26th home run and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to 12 games with a 13-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night.
Muncy went 4 for 5, including his 14th homer of the season, a two-run shot to right field in the fourth inning. Betts led off the game with a homer as part of a five-run first inning.