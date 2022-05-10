Mullins, Nevin power Orioles to 5-3 win over Cardinals WARREN MAYES, Associated Press May 10, 2022
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cedric Mullins and Tyler Nevin each homered and Kyle Bradish struck out 11 over seven strong innings, leading the Baltimore Orioles to a 5-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.
Mullins also added three singles and a stolen base in a 4-for-5 night. Anthony Santander added three hits, including a RBI double for Baltimore.