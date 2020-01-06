Muguruza beats Chinese teenager Xinyu Wang at Shenzhen Open

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Sixth-seeded Garbine Muguruza won all six games in the final set and beat Chinese wild-card entry Xinyu Wang 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 Monday in the first round of the Shenzhen Open.

Muguruza dropped only one point on serve in the final set.

"It was not my best start," Muguruza said. "I had to come back and bring something different to the match because it wasn't going my way.

"I think she was playing great, but I just had to wait for my opportunities, and stay in the match."

Muguruza will next face Shelby Rogers for a place in the quarterfinals. Rogers beat Nicole Gibbs 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

Also, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka defeated Margarita Gasparyan 6-3, 6-0, while seventh-seeded Elena Rybakina held on to beat Saisai Zheng 6-2, 1-6, 6-2.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Kristyna Pliskova, Qiang Wang and Peng Shuai also won.

