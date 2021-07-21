Mountain West coaches look forward to time with players

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada coach Jay Norvell remembers being overcome by heartbreak last season on senior night, when each honored player was introduced with nobody but teammates, opponents and game officials to hear their names.
“I think (that was) one of the most disappointing things from last year, having no family or fans in the stands,” Norvell said. “That was really hard. But I’m very grateful that we get this season. and that many of those kids can play this year and have another opportunity for their senior year.”