Most baseball minor leaguers to be provided their own beds

CHICAGO (AP) — Most minor league players will get their own beds provided in team housing under a new Major League Baseball policy.
Stepping up improvements for minor leaguers after widespread criticism, MLB’s housing policy will require teams to provide furnished accommodations, with a single bed per player and no more than two players per bedroom. The housing must be “located at a reasonable, commutable distance from the ballpark,” the commissioner’s office said Thursday. Teams will be responsible for basic utility bills.