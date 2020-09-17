Mosquera gets FC Dallas' first hat trick since 2018

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Santiago Mosquera had FC Dallas' first hat trick since 2018 in a 4-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday night.

Mosquera's first goal, a one-touch finish at the penalty spot, came on an assist from Michael Barrios to give Dallas a 1-0 lead in the 41st minute. Mosquera made it 3-0 in the 57th by intercepting a back pass and finishing on a fast break. Mosquera capitalized on a failed clearance of a corner kick in 78th and slotted it inside the far post.

The last hat trick for Dallas was from Barrios on July 28, 2018, at Sporting Kansas City.

Dallas (4-2-4) has won its last four home games against Colorado (3-4-4), making its series record 25-8-6 at Toyota Stadium.

Franco Jara headed in a corner kick in the opening minutes of the second half for a 2-0 lead. Colorado got on the board in the 63rd when Andre Shinyashiki, the 2019 MLS rookie of the year, sent it in from distance for his first goal of the season.