Morata scores twice as Ronaldo-less Juventus tops Dynamo 2-0

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — No Cristiano Ronaldo, no problem for Juventus as Álvaro Morata scored twice to help the Bianconeri win 2-0 at Dynamo Kyiv in their opening Champions League match on Tuesday.

Both goals came in the second half.

Ronaldo was out of the match after testing positive for the coronavirus last week. Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie also had the virus.

Barcelona was playing later against Ferencváros in the other Group G match.

The coronavirus pandemic meant most of the Champions League matches were being played without fans, or only a limited amount. But there were around 20,000 spectators allowed into the match in Kyiv.

It was new Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo’s first Champions League match in charge.

Pirlo almost saw his side take an early lead but Federico Chiesa’s angled drive was turned away by Heorhiy Bushchan. The Dynamo goalkeeper almost gifted Juventus the lead seconds later as he flapped at a corner which bounced off Giorgio Chillieni’s head and flew inches wide of the post.

Chiellini had to come off shortly after, in the 19th minute, as the Juventus defender appeared to have a thigh strain.

Juventus almost scored a spectacular opener in the 34th when Aaron Ramsey put in a cross from the left but Bushchan pulled off a fantastic save to keep out Dejan Kulusevski’s back-heeled flick.

The Bianconeri finally broke the deadlock in the first minute of the second half. Ramsey back-heeled a cross to Kulusevski, whose effort was blocked by Bushchan, but Morata fired in the rebound.

Morata, who rejoined Juventus on loan from Atlético Madrid last month, doubled his tally six minutes from time. The Juventus forward headed in a cross from Juan Cuadrado.

