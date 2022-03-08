Morant, Grizzlies build early lead, rout Pelicans 132-111

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 24 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane added 22 points apiece as the Memphis Grizzlies built an early lead and routed the New Orleans Pelicans 132-111 on Tuesday night.

The win solidified Memphis’ hold on second place in the Western Conference as the Grizzlies won for the second time in three games. Ziaire Williams finished with 16 points for Memphis.

CJ McCollum led the Pelicans with 32 points, going 13 of 21 from the field, including 5 of 10 from beyond the arc. McCollum also handed out 11 assists. Willy Hernangomez scored 17 points and Naji Marshall 16.

New Orleans, which had won four straight before Sunday’s overtime loss to Denver, played without leading scorer Brandon Ingram, who sat with right hamstring soreness. Ingram is averaging 22.8 points.

Memphis extended its the lead to as many as 35 points in the third quarter, outscoring the Pelicans 35-26. With the Grizzlies holding a 112-84 lead entering the fourth, Pelicans coach Willie Green went deep into his bench and the reserves finished the game.

The Grizzlies, who have had spotty success since the All-Star break, entered the game a half-game ahead of Golden State for second place in the Western Conference.

Memphis built an early 20-point lead before New Orleans answered with scoring from McCollum and Devonte’ Graham. The Grizzlies shot 55% in the first half, including 11 of 21 on 3-pointers.

That helped Memphis to a 77-58 lead at the half. McCollum had 25 points for New Orleans. Bane led Memphis with 18 points and Morant had 14.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: McCollum entered Tuesday’s game averaging 26.1 points, 6.1 assists and 5.7 rebounds in the 10 games since his trade to New Orleans from Portland. … Tony Snell started in Ingram’s place, his 10th start of the season, but first with New Orleans. … C Jonas Valanciunas, who played parts of three seasons with the Grizzlies, made his first return to Memphis after an offseason trade and received a warm welcome from the Memphis crowd.

Grizzlies: The 77 first-half points was three short of the franchise record of 80, scored in the second half against Oklahoma City on Dec. 2, 2021. ... Memphis, which managed only five 3-pointers in a loss to Houston on Sunday, made seven from outside the arc in the first quarter and finished with 16. … The 44 points by Memphis in the first were the most scored in any quarter this season.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Open a four-game homestand on Wednesday against Orlando.

Grizzlies: Host the New York Knicks on Friday.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports