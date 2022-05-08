Moran hits grand slam, 2-run homer as Reds beat Pirates 7-3
MITCH STACY, AP Sports Writer
CINCINNATI (AP) — Colin Moran hit a grand slam and a two-run homer against his former team, powering the Cincinnati Reds to a 7-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.
Tyler Mahle pitched five solid innings and the Reds rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the sixth. Cincinnati took two of three in the weekend series, improving the majors' worst record to 5-23.