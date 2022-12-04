Monmouth (NJ) 76, Manhattan 69

Foster 3-5 3-4 9, Sandhu 1-2 0-0 2, Allen 6-12 0-2 12, Collins 4-10 1-1 12, Ruth 6-9 6-8 21, Holmstrom 1-2 1-2 4, Vuga 1-5 2-4 4, Doyle 3-4 0-2 6, Spence 1-2 4-4 6. Totals 26-51 17-27 76.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute