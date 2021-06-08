Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Adna 70, Raymond 50 Almira/Coulee-Hartline 83, Odessa 56 Auburn 115, Thomas Jefferson 34 Auburn Riverside 66, Bonney Lake 51 Bear Creek School 56, Northwest School 48 Bremerton 79, Sequim 61 Bridgeport 62, Waterville-Mansfield 49 Bush 85, Summit Sierra 65 Cashmere 58, Quincy 54 Cle Elum/Roslyn 70, Highland 41 Curtis 69, Graham-Kapowsin 64 Cusick 84, Northport 32 Fort Vancouver 94, Columbia River 58 Foss 71, Washington 69 Kalama 79, Chief Leschi 37 Kennedy 75, Auburn Mountainview 66 King's 61, Lynden 54 Klahowya 62, North Mason 49 La Conner 69, Concrete 13 Napavine 82, North Beach 46 Newport 67, Colville 58 More for youSportsEight athletes with Connecticut ties to compete at NCAA...By Maggie VanoniSportsUConn football expecting to allow 100-percent capacity,...By David Borges North Kitsap 65, Bainbridge 64 Olympia 80, Gig Harbor 52 Olympic 50, Kingston 43 Port Angeles 69, Central Kitsap 44 Pullman 57, Shadle Park 50 Puyallup 61, South Kitsap 49 Rainier 63, Forks 58 Riverside Christian 56, Granger 31 Seattle Academy 69, University Prep 33 Shelton 56, Centralia 50 Sumner 64, Rogers (Puyallup) 49 Trout Lake 66, Stevenson 53 Tulalip Heritage 70, Shoreline Christian 45 Vashon Island 48, Cascade Christian 46 Wahkiakum 68, Winlock 43 Washougal 72, Hudson's Bay 28 White Swan 59, Kittitas 51 Willapa Valley 71, Mossyrock 43 GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Aberdeen 54, Shelton 34 Almira/Coulee-Hartline 45, Odessa 37 Cascade Christian 29, Vashon Island 22 Colville 63, Newport 35 Sequim 70, Kingston 61 Shadle Park 66, Pullman 50 Yelm 77, Spanaway Lake 58 ___ Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/