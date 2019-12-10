BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Auburn Mountainview 42, Kent Meridian 40

Battle Ground 54, Kentwood 37

Capital 47, Bethel 34

Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) 42, Lopez 37

Central Kitsap 71, Bremerton 59

Concordia Christian 52, Rainier Christian 50

Elma 75, Firm Foundation 15

Highline 67, Cascade (Everett) 52

Logos, Idaho 61, Colton 46

Northwest Christian (Lacey) 52, Charles Wright Academy 48

Potlatch, Idaho 61, Garfield-Palouse 37

Prescott 53, Bickleton 51

Wellpinit 75, Entiat 52

Winlock 53, Seattle Lutheran 43

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Charles Wright Academy 51, Bremerton 40

Colfax 50, Colton 46

College Place 60, Walla Walla Academy 20

Eastside Catholic 73, Blanchet 48

Elma 48, Toledo 40

Hazen 48, Auburn 25

Lopez 50, Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) 35

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 55, Colville 45

Odessa 78, Harrington 5

Pomeroy 57, Troy, Idaho 18

St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 58, Dayton 28

Tumwater 64, Timberline 31

Union 76, Hudson's Bay 38

Wellpinit 67, Entiat 29

Woodland 68, La Center 56

