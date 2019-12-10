Monday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Auburn Mountainview 42, Kent Meridian 40
Battle Ground 54, Kentwood 37
Capital 47, Bethel 34
Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) 42, Lopez 37
Central Kitsap 71, Bremerton 59
Concordia Christian 52, Rainier Christian 50
Elma 75, Firm Foundation 15
Highline 67, Cascade (Everett) 52
Logos, Idaho 61, Colton 46
Northwest Christian (Lacey) 52, Charles Wright Academy 48
Potlatch, Idaho 61, Garfield-Palouse 37
Prescott 53, Bickleton 51
Wellpinit 75, Entiat 52
Winlock 53, Seattle Lutheran 43
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Charles Wright Academy 51, Bremerton 40
Colfax 50, Colton 46
College Place 60, Walla Walla Academy 20
Eastside Catholic 73, Blanchet 48
Elma 48, Toledo 40
Hazen 48, Auburn 25
Lopez 50, Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) 35
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 55, Colville 45
Odessa 78, Harrington 5
Pomeroy 57, Troy, Idaho 18
St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 58, Dayton 28
Tumwater 64, Timberline 31
Union 76, Hudson's Bay 38
Wellpinit 67, Entiat 29
Woodland 68, La Center 56
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/