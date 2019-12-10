Monahan's goal in OT gives Flames 5-4 win over Avalanche

DENVER (AP) — Sean Monahan scored 2:09 into overtime to lift the Calgary Flames over the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 on Monday night.

Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and an assist, Derek Ryan also scored and David Rittich made 28 saves for Calgary, which has won five in a row under interim coach Geoff Ward and finally broke through against Colorado this season.

Andrew Mangiapane and Michael Frolik scored 1:27 apart to start the third period for Calgary.

The Flames have struggled against the Avalanche of late, starting with the first round of the 2019 playoffs when eighth-seeded Colorado won in five games. The Avs won the first two meetings this season as well.

Monahan ended the frustration with a shot from close that beat Avalanche goalie Pavel Francouz, who finished with 28 saves.

Colorado had won six straight, including three on an Eastern Conference road swing that ended Saturday in Boston. Nathan MacKinnon, Valeri Nichushkin, Ryan Graves and Joonas Donskoi scored for the Avalanche.

Mangiapane broke a 2-all tie when he scored his sixth goal 12 seconds into the third period. Frolik made it 4-2 at 1:39, but the Avalanche rallied. MacKinnon's 19th at 3:59 got Colorado within a goal, and Donskoi's 13th at 10:45 tied it again.

The Avalanche took an early lead on Graves' fifth goal in the first period, and the Flames tied it on Ryan's tip at 9:33 of the second. Nichushkin's fifth goal in eight games, and fifth of the season, 31 seconds later gave Colorado the lead again, but Tkachuk scored seven seconds into a power play to tie it.

NOTES: Colorado G Philipp Grubauer (lower body) and D Cale Makar (upper body) were scratched. They are day to day. G Adam Werner was recalled from the AHL to serve as Francouz's backup. ... Calgary C Sam Bennett missed his 10th straight game with an upper-body injury. ... Avalanche C Nazem Kadri (lower body) sat out for the third straight game.

UP NEXT

Flames: At the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night.

Avalanche: Host the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night.

