Mitchell's late TD run lifts Ragin' Cajuns to 27-20 win

Recommended Video:

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Elijah Mitchell's 2-yard touchdown run with 1:13 remaining gave Louisiana-Lafayette a 27-20 victory over Arkansas State on Saturday.

Mitchell set up his winning TD on the previous play with a 21-yard run. The six-play, 61-yard drive took just over a minute and came after Arkansas State's Layne Hatcher found Brandon Bowling up the middle for a 47-yard score. A conversion pass tied the game with 2:24 on the clock.

Trailing 6-0 at halftime, ULL's Levi Lewis avoided a rush and sprinted up the middle for a 33-yard score. The Ragin' Cajuns added another third-quarter touchdown when Lewis tossed the ball to Dontae Fleming who went around left end for a 52-yard TD.

Early in the fourth quarter, Arkansas State's Jamal Jones ran for a short TD but a conversion pass failed and the Wolves trailed by two. Kenneth Almendares then extended ULL's lead with two field goals

Lewis threw for 244 yards for ULL (6-1, 4-1 Sun Belt), which has won three in a row.

Lincoln Pare had 121 yards rushing for Arkansas State (3-5, 1-4), which has lost three straight.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25