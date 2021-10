SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jason Shelley passed for three touchdowns to lead Missouri State to a 37-7 homecoming victory over Indiana State on Saturday.

Shelley completed only 11 passes but had 225 yards through the air. Two of his touchdowns went to Tyrone Scott, who had three receptions for 106 yards. The third TD pass was to Xavier Lane, who had three receptions for 75 yards.