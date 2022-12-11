Mississippi St. 88, Texas A&M-Commerce 53

Kernal 4-5 4-4 13, James 2-2 0-0 4, Deck 1-8 2-2 4, Robinson 7-20 5-5 20, Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Beaty 0-2 0-0 0, Collins 1-4 2-2 4, Lawrence 2-5 0-2 4, Payne 1-2 0-0 2, Harmon 1-2 0-0 2, Norris 0-2 0-0 0, Russell 0-6 0-0 0, Totals 19-61 13-15 53
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs