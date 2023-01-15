Mississippi St. 60, Texas A&M 44

Jessika Carter 6-12 3-4 15, Powe 3-6 0-0 8, Hayes 1-3 1-2 4, Jordan 4-7 1-2 9, Smith 8-11 1-2 18, Denae Carter 0-1 1-2 1, Johnson 1-2 2-4 5, Weber 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 23-45 9-16 60
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships