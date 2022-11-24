Mississippi 72, Stanford 68

Brakefield 5-6 5-7 17, Burns 2-6 0-0 4, McKinnis 7-10 1-1 15, Abram 12-18 0-0 26, Mat.Murrell 2-8 2-3 6, Caldwell 1-3 1-2 3, White 0-2 1-2 1, Allen 0-1 0-0 0, Fagan 0-2 0-0 0, Mballa 0-1 0-0 0, Ewin 0-0 0-0 0, Akwuba 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 10-15 72.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute