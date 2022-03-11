Minor league FA Vogt holds out on deal in union solidarity

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Vogt ended last season as a World Series champion with the Atlanta Braves, then became a minor league free agent through a quirk of roster management.
Unlike Carlos Correa, Freddie Freeman and more than 100 other players on the market, Vogt would have been allowed to sign a contract in recent months given he was a minor league free agent and had interest from a half-dozen teams. The veteran catcher preferred to wait and stand by his big league brotherhood locked out by owners.