Minnesota-Wisconsin highlights Big Ten undercard

Minnesota and Wisconsin will try again to keep their rivalry streak alive, and Indiana and Purdue now have another chance to resume their series as well.

The Big Ten on Sunday announced the undercard to Saturday's conference title game between No. 3 Ohio State and No. 15 Northwestern. Dubbed “Champions Week” by the league, the plan was to give every team in the conference a chance to play an extra game after the end of the regular season. That means high-profile cancellations like Minnesota-Wisconsin and Indiana-Purdue can now be made up.