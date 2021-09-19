Minnesota-Toronto Runs

Blue jays first. George Springer strikes out swinging. Marcus Semien doubles to left field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singles to left field. Marcus Semien scores. Bo Bichette homers to center field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scores. Teoscar Hernandez singles to right field. Corey Dickerson singles to shallow infield. Teoscar Hernandez to second. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. singles to deep right center field. Corey Dickerson to third. Teoscar Hernandez scores. Breyvic Valera singles to right field. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to second. Corey Dickerson scores. Danny Jansen reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Breyvic Valera out at second. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to third. George Springer flies out to center field to Byron Buxton.
5 runs, 7 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Blue jays 5, Twins 0.