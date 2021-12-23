Minnesota Timberwolves Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Towns
|30
|34.5
|259-508
|.510
|72-169
|144-174
|.828
|734
|24.5
|Edwards
|28
|35.9
|227-523
|.434
|87-242
|78-99
|.788
|619
|22.1
|Russell
|26
|32.8
|167-434
|.385
|75-228
|77-96
|.802
|486
|18.7
|Beasley
|31
|26.3
|127-345
|.368
|87-254
|18-25
|.720
|359
|11.6
|Reid
|29
|16.0
|91-200
|.455
|27-72
|45-62
|.726
|254
|8.8
|Beverley
|22
|26.5
|72-161
|.447
|27-84
|21-30
|.700
|192
|8.7
|McDaniels
|28
|25.6
|75-188
|.399
|24-87
|14-19
|.737
|188
|6.7
|Vanderbilt
|29
|24.8
|74-131
|.565
|2-9
|27-37
|.730
|177
|6.1
|Nowell
|17
|9.3
|34-78
|.436
|8-23
|4-7
|.571
|80
|4.7
|Prince
|24
|15.4
|37-101
|.366
|21-68
|16-21
|.762
|111
|4.6
|Wright
|1
|4.0
|1-1
|1.000
|1-1
|0-0
|.000
|3
|3.0
|Okogie
|20
|13.9
|16-49
|.327
|5-21
|15-26
|.577
|52
|2.6
|Knight
|13
|4.5
|7-13
|.538
|0-1
|15-20
|.750
|29
|2.2
|McLaughlin
|20
|11.0
|14-49
|.286
|4-21
|11-14
|.786
|43
|2.2
|Bolmaro
|20
|8.7
|8-30
|.267
|1-10
|8-9
|.889
|25
|1.3
|Layman
|12
|5.2
|5-18
|.278
|2-9
|1-3
|.333
|13
|1.1
|TEAM
|31
|242.4
|1214-2829
|.429
|443-1299
|494-642
|.769
|3365
|108.5
|OPPONENTS
|31
|242.4
|1197-2673
|.448
|387-1161
|590-754
|.782
|3371
|108.7
