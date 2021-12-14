Skip to main content
Minnesota Timberwolves Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Towns 26 34.4 221-441 .501 63-149 119-146 .815 624 24.0
Edwards 27 36.0 213-502 .424 77-228 78-99 .788 581 21.5
Russell 22 32.8 143-373 .383 64-194 67-82 .817 417 19.0
Beasley 27 25.7 106-293 .362 74-216 16-22 .727 302 11.2
Reid 25 16.1 83-177 .469 22-62 37-52 .712 225 9.0
Beverley 19 25.8 62-135 .459 22-66 16-22 .727 162 8.5
McDaniels 24 25.0 60-157 .382 18-71 10-14 .714 148 6.2
Vanderbilt 26 23.8 66-120 .550 2-9 27-35 .771 161 6.2
Prince 24 15.4 37-101 .366 21-68 16-21 .762 111 4.6
Nowell 13 7.0 18-44 .409 4-12 2-4 .500 42 3.2
Wright 1 4.0 1-1 1.000 1-1 0-0 .000 3 3.0
Okogie 18 14.3 16-48 .333 5-20 10-20 .500 47 2.6
McLaughlin 18 10.9 13-44 .295 4-20 9-11 .818 39 2.2
Knight 11 3.8 5-8 .625 0-1 11-14 .786 21 1.9
Bolmaro 16 9.6 8-30 .267 1-10 8-9 .889 25 1.6
Layman 9 4.8 4-13 .308 2-6 0-0 .000 10 1.1
TEAM 27 242.8 1056-2487 .425 380-1133 426-551 .773 2918 108.1
OPPONENTS 27 242.8 1051-2343 .449 338-1004 513-657 .781 2953 109.4

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Towns 77 162 239 9.2 86 3.3 95 0 26 92 28
Edwards 33 123 156 5.8 99 3.7 62 0 43 89 19
Russell 11 75 86 3.9 140 6.4 48 0 20 58 16
Beasley 10 75 85 3.1 43 1.6 33 0 15 18 4
Reid 33 54 87 3.5 18 .7 61 0 13 25 22
Beverley 25 54 79 4.2 85 4.5 56 0 18 22 16
McDaniels 34 71 105 4.4 19 .8 86 0 22 23 13
Vanderbilt 79 135 214 8.2 30 1.2 71 0 39 27 20
Prince 11 39 50 2.1 19 .8 36 1 10 13 5
Nowell 3 9 12 .9 15 1.2 4 0 3 1 4
Wright 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 1 0
Okogie 17 24 41 2.3 17 .9 25 0 11 9 5
McLaughlin 3 14 17 .9 38 2.1 7 0 11 12 0
Knight 4 9 13 1.2 3 .3 5 0 1 3 2
Bolmaro 13 18 31 1.9 9 .6 18 0 5 9 0
Layman 1 6 7 .8 1 .1 2 0 1 2 1
TEAM 354 868 1222 45.3 622 23.0 609 1 238 426 155
OPPONENTS 319 966 1285 47.6 674 25.0 558 1 214 468 151
