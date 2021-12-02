Skip to main content
Sports

Minnesota Timberwolves Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Towns 22 34.3 188-370 .508 57-129 94-115 .817 527 24.0
Edwards 22 36.4 180-421 .428 67-192 60-78 .769 487 22.1
Russell 20 32.6 132-339 .389 57-176 57-70 .814 378 18.9
Beasley 22 25.4 78-224 .348 55-167 14-20 .700 225 10.2
Reid 20 16.0 66-134 .493 15-45 27-38 .711 174 8.7
Beverley 16 25.4 49-107 .458 19-56 12-17 .706 129 8.1
McDaniels 20 25.3 51-123 .415 14-53 7-11 .636 123 6.2
Vanderbilt 21 22.3 47-89 .528 0-6 24-29 .828 118 5.6
Prince 20 15.1 27-78 .346 14-54 9-13 .692 77 3.9
Wright 1 4.0 1-1 1.000 1-1 0-0 .000 3 3.0
Okogie 14 15.9 14-40 .350 3-15 10-18 .556 41 2.9
Nowell 11 5.8 12-33 .364 1-8 2-2 1.000 27 2.5
McLaughlin 16 10.3 11-36 .306 3-17 5-7 .714 30 1.9
Knight 8 2.6 4-4 1.000 0-0 6-8 .750 14 1.8
Bolmaro 11 7.1 6-15 .400 1-6 4-5 .800 17 1.5
Layman 7 4.9 3-10 .300 1-4 0-0 .000 7 1.0
TEAM 22 243.4 869-2024 .429 308-929 331-431 .768 2377 108.0
OPPONENTS 22 243.4 842-1923 .438 251-797 417-532 .784 2352 106.9

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Towns 63 136 199 9.0 69 3.1 79 0 25 78 23
Edwards 32 111 143 6.5 78 3.5 52 0 34 71 15
Russell 10 68 78 3.9 124 6.2 43 0 17 52 16
Beasley 8 57 65 3.0 32 1.5 23 0 15 15 3
Reid 27 42 69 3.4 15 .8 52 0 11 16 20
Beverley 23 47 70 4.4 72 4.5 50 0 14 19 16
McDaniels 31 58 89 4.4 17 .9 76 0 19 19 12
Vanderbilt 63 103 166 7.9 23 1.1 62 0 28 23 17
Prince 10 34 44 2.2 16 .8 29 1 8 10 4
Wright 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 1 0
Okogie 13 21 34 2.4 16 1.1 21 0 11 8 5
Nowell 3 7 10 .9 9 .8 3 0 3 1 3
McLaughlin 2 11 13 .8 34 2.1 6 0 9 11 0
Knight 1 4 5 .6 3 .4 2 0 1 2 1
Bolmaro 6 13 19 1.7 4 .4 10 0 1 7 0
Layman 1 4 5 .7 0 .0 1 0 1 2 1
TEAM 293 716 1009 45.9 512 23.3 509 1 197 353 136
OPPONENTS 277 778 1055 48.0 532 24.2 439 1 182 388 120
