Skip to main content
Sports

Minnesota Timberwolves Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Towns 19 34.3 153-307 .498 51-116 76-90 .844 433 22.8
Edwards 19 35.5 158-364 .434 60-168 46-62 .742 422 22.2
Russell 17 31.2 109-279 .391 47-145 47-58 .810 312 18.4
Beasley 19 25.5 71-204 .348 50-150 11-16 .688 203 10.7
Beverley 16 25.4 49-107 .458 19-56 12-17 .706 129 8.1
Reid 17 15.2 49-108 .454 12-39 25-34 .735 135 7.9
McDaniels 19 24.9 48-114 .421 13-48 6-10 .600 115 6.1
Vanderbilt 19 21.0 43-81 .531 0-6 23-28 .821 109 5.7
Prince 17 13.6 23-67 .343 12-46 9-12 .750 67 3.9
Wright 1 4.0 1-1 1.000 1-1 0-0 .000 3 3.0
Okogie 12 14.4 12-34 .353 3-12 8-16 .500 35 2.9
Nowell 9 5.7 10-31 .323 1-8 2-2 1.000 23 2.6
McLaughlin 16 10.3 11-36 .306 3-17 5-7 .714 30 1.9
Knight 8 2.6 4-4 1.000 0-0 6-8 .750 14 1.8
Bolmaro 8 3.8 4-11 .364 1-5 3-3 1.000 12 1.5
Layman 7 4.9 3-10 .300 1-4 0-0 .000 7 1.0
TEAM 19 241.3 748-1758 .425 274-821 279-363 .769 2049 107.8
OPPONENTS 19 241.3 722-1648 .438 220-694 355-451 .787 2019 106.3

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Towns 54 117 171 9.0 66 3.5 64 0 24 63 21
Edwards 31 94 125 6.6 63 3.3 48 0 27 64 13
Russell 7 54 61 3.6 96 5.6 34 0 14 43 12
Beasley 7 45 52 2.7 30 1.6 20 0 14 11 3
Beverley 23 47 70 4.4 72 4.5 50 0 14 19 16
Reid 23 36 59 3.5 14 .8 40 0 11 10 18
McDaniels 31 54 85 4.5 16 .8 70 0 18 19 12
Vanderbilt 55 85 140 7.4 21 1.1 55 0 27 21 14
Prince 8 24 32 1.9 12 .7 22 1 8 9 3
Wright 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 1 0
Okogie 12 19 31 2.6 11 .9 14 0 8 8 3
Nowell 3 6 9 1.0 9 1.0 1 0 3 1 2
McLaughlin 2 11 13 .8 34 2.1 6 0 9 11 0
Knight 1 4 5 .6 3 .4 2 0 1 2 1
Bolmaro 4 7 11 1.4 3 .4 3 0 0 5 0
Layman 1 4 5 .7 0 .0 1 0 1 2 1
TEAM 262 607 869 45.7 450 23.7 430 1 179 305 119
OPPONENTS 243 669 912 48.0 444 23.4 373 0 157 344 105
More for you