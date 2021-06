Twins first. Jorge Polanco doubles. Josh Donaldson singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Jorge Polanco scores. Nelson Cruz grounds out to shallow infield, Justus Sheffield to Ty France. Alex Kirilloff singles to shallow center field. Josh Donaldson to third. Ryan Jeffers singles to center field. Alex Kirilloff to second. Josh Donaldson scores. Miguel Sano grounds out to shortstop. Ryan Jeffers out at second.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 2, Mariners 0.

Twins third. Jorge Polanco singles to left field. Willians Astudillo walks. Jorge Polanco to second. Nelson Cruz pops out to Ty France. Willians Astudillo to second. Alex Kirilloff grounds out to first base, Ty France to Justus Sheffield. Willians Astudillo to third. Jorge Polanco scores. Ryan Jeffers strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 3, Mariners 0.

Twins fifth. Jorge Polanco doubles to deep left field. Willians Astudillo walks. Nelson Cruz homers to left field. Willians Astudillo scores. Jorge Polanco scores. Alex Kirilloff grounds out to shallow right field, Ty France to Justus Sheffield. Ryan Jeffers homers to left field. Miguel Sano called out on strikes. Luis Arraez singles to shallow center field. Trevor Larnach flies out to left field to Jake Fraley.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 7, Mariners 0.

Mariners fifth. Kyle Seager flies out to right center field to Alex Kirilloff. Ty France doubles to shallow left field. Jake Bauers flies out to deep right field to Alex Kirilloff. Ty France to third. Shed Long Jr. singles to left center field. Ty France scores. Taylor Trammell strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 7, Mariners 1.

Mariners seventh. Mitch Haniger singles to center field. Kyle Seager grounds out to shallow right field, Luis Arraez to Miguel Sano. Mitch Haniger to third. Ty France out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Gilberto Celestino. Mitch Haniger scores. Jake Bauers singles to shallow center field. Shed Long Jr. grounds out to second base, Jorge Polanco to Miguel Sano.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 7, Mariners 2.