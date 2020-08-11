Minnesota-Milwaukee Runs

Brewers second. Ben Gamel called out on strikes. Luis Urias singles to right field. Omar Narvaez flies out to left field to Eddie Rosario. Orlando Arcia doubles to deep left field. Luis Urias scores. Eric Sogard flies out to center field to Byron Buxton.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 1, Twins 0.

Twins third. Alex Avila singles to center field. Max Kepler singles to shallow infield. Alex Avila to second. Jorge Polanco reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Max Kepler out at second. Alex Avila to third. Nelson Cruz hit by pitch. Jorge Polanco to second. Eddie Rosario homers to center field. Nelson Cruz scores. Jorge Polanco scores. Alex Avila scores. Marwin Gonzalez grounds out to second base, Eric Sogard to Justin Smoak. Luis Arraez strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 4, Brewers 1.

Brewers eighth. Keston Hiura homers to center field. Christian Yelich strikes out swinging. Justin Smoak pops out to shortstop to Ehire Adrianza. Avisail Garcia pops out to shallow infield to Luis Arraez.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 4, Brewers 2.