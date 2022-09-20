Minnesota-Kansas City Runs

Twins second. Gary Sanchez pops out to shallow right field to Hunter Dozier. Jake Cave singles to third base. Gilberto Celestino singles to right field. Jake Cave to second. Matt Wallner doubles to deep right field. Gilberto Celestino to third. Jake Cave scores. Luis Arraez lines out to left field to MJ Melendez. Carlos Correa singles to left field. Matt Wallner scores. Gilberto Celestino scores. Jose Miranda flies out to deep left center field to MJ Melendez.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 3, Royals 0.

Royals third. Edward Olivares doubles to deep left field. Hunter Dozier strikes out swinging. Nate Eaton strikes out swinging. MJ Melendez homers to center field. Edward Olivares scores. Bobby Witt Jr. flies out to deep center field to Gilberto Celestino.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 3, Royals 2.

Royals fifth. Edward Olivares flies out to deep right center field to Mark Contreras. Hunter Dozier homers to left field. Nate Eaton singles to left field. MJ Melendez pops out to shallow right field to Nick Gordon. Bobby Witt Jr. singles to shallow infield. Nate Eaton scores. Salvador Perez flies out to deep center field to Mark Contreras.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 4, Twins 3.

Twins sixth. Gio Urshela doubles to deep right field. Gary Sanchez strikes out swinging. Jake Cave doubles to deep right center field. Gio Urshela scores. Mark Contreras grounds out to first base to Hunter Dozier. Jake Cave to third. Matt Wallner grounds out to shallow right field, Michael Massey to Hunter Dozier.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 4, Royals 4.

Royals seventh. Nate Eaton lines out to deep right field to Matt Wallner. MJ Melendez doubles to deep right field. Bobby Witt Jr. doubles to deep left field, advances to 3rd. MJ Melendez out at home. Salvador Perez doubles to right field. Bobby Witt Jr. scores. Vinnie Pasquantino walks. Michael A. Taylor flies out to deep center field to Mark Contreras.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Royals 5, Twins 4.