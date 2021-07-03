Minnesota-Kansas City Runs

Twins fourth. Ryan Jeffers walks. Miguel Sano singles to center field. Ryan Jeffers to second. Gilberto Celestino reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Miguel Sano out at second. Ryan Jeffers scores. Throwing error by Hanser Alberto. Luis Arraez lines out to deep center field to Michael A. Taylor. Andrelton Simmons singles to right field. Gilberto Celestino to third. Jorge Polanco singles to shallow center field. Andrelton Simmons to third. Gilberto Celestino scores. Nick Gordon grounds out to shallow infield, Hunter Dozier to Carlos Santana.

2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Twins 2, Royals 0.

Royals fourth. Carlos Santana walks. Salvador Perez flies out to deep center field to Nick Gordon. Hanser Alberto singles to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Carlos Santana to third. Throwing error by Luis Arraez. Hunter Dozier doubles to center field. Hanser Alberto scores. Carlos Santana scores. Michael A. Taylor singles to right field. Hunter Dozier out at home. Edward Olivares homers to left field. Michael A. Taylor scores. Nicky Lopez walks. Whit Merrifield strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Royals 4, Twins 2.

Royals fifth. Jorge Soler singles to right field. Carlos Santana pops out to shortstop to Luis Arraez. Salvador Perez doubles. Jorge Soler scores. Hanser Alberto singles to center field. Salvador Perez to third. Hunter Dozier out on a sacrifice fly to left center field to Alex Kirilloff. Hanser Alberto to second. Salvador Perez scores. Michael A. Taylor flies out to center field to Nick Gordon.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 6, Twins 2.

Twins eighth. Ryan Jeffers grounds out to shallow infield, Nicky Lopez to Carlos Santana. Miguel Sano strikes out swinging. Trevor Larnach homers to right field. Luis Arraez grounds out to second base, Carlos Santana to Greg Holland.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 6, Twins 3.