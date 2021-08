Astros second. Kyle Tucker strikes out swinging. Aledmys Diaz grounds out to shortstop, Andrelton Simmons to Miguel Sano. Chas McCormick doubles. Taylor Jones homers to right field. Chas McCormick scores. Martin Maldonado called out on strikes.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 2, Twins 0.

Astros fourth. Aledmys Diaz pops out to Miguel Sano. Chas McCormick homers to left field. Taylor Jones lines out to deep center field to Rob Refsnyder. Martin Maldonado walks. Jose Altuve reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow left field. Martin Maldonado out at second.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 3, Twins 0.

Twins fifth. Mitch Garver homers to left field. Miguel Sano singles to shallow right field. Rob Refsnyder singles to shallow center field. Miguel Sano to second. Andrelton Simmons reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Rob Refsnyder out at second. Miguel Sano to third. Max Kepler reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow right field. Andrelton Simmons out at second. Miguel Sano scores. Brent Rooker called out on strikes.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 3, Twins 2.

Twins sixth. Jorge Polanco doubles to deep right field. Josh Donaldson flies out to right center field to Chas McCormick. Luis Arraez singles to left field. Jorge Polanco scores. Mitch Garver reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Luis Arraez out at second. Miguel Sano strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 3, Astros 3.

Twins tenth. Andrelton Simmons singles to right field. Rob Refsnyder to third. Max Kepler out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Chas McCormick. Andrelton Simmons to second. Rob Refsnyder scores. Brent Rooker grounds out to first base to Taylor Jones. Andrelton Simmons to third. Jorge Polanco strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 4, Astros 3.

Astros tenth. Michael Brantley grounds out to shallow center field, Willians Astudillo to Miguel Sano. Jose Altuve to third. Yordan Alvarez singles to shallow left field. Jose Altuve scores. Carlos Correa pops out to Miguel Sano. Kyle Tucker walks. Jake Meyers to second. Aledmys Diaz strikes out on a foul tip.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 4, Astros 4.

Twins eleventh. Josh Donaldson singles to right field. Jorge Polanco scores. Willians Astudillo reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Jake Cave out at second. Mitch Garver reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow left field. Willians Astudillo out at second. Miguel Sano called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 5, Astros 4.