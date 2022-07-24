Minnesota-Detroit Runs

Twins first. Luis Arraez flies out to deep right field to Willi Castro. Carlos Correa singles to shallow center field. Jorge Polanco doubles to deep right field. Carlos Correa to third. Max Kepler reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Jorge Polanco to third. Carlos Correa scores. Alex Kirilloff reaches on error to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Max Kepler to third. Jorge Polanco scores. Fielding error by Harold Castro. Nick Gordon hit by pitch. Jose Miranda hit by pitch. Nick Gordon to second. Alex Kirilloff to third. Max Kepler scores. Gio Urshela grounds out to third base. Jose Miranda out at second.

3 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Twins 3, Tigers 0.

Tigers fourth. Riley Greene called out on strikes. Javier Baez hit by pitch. Harold Castro strikes out swinging. Miguel Cabrera walks. Javier Baez to second. Eric Haase singles to left center field. Miguel Cabrera to second. Javier Baez scores. Robbie Grossman grounds out to shallow infield, Sonny Gray to Jose Miranda.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 3, Tigers 1.

Twins seventh. Jose Miranda singles to shallow left field. Gio Urshela doubles to left field. Jose Miranda scores. Gary Sanchez called out on strikes. Luis Arraez singles to shallow center field, advances to 2nd. Gio Urshela scores. Carlos Correa grounds out to shortstop, Kody Clemens to Harold Castro. Luis Arraez to third. Jorge Polanco doubles to shallow right field. Luis Arraez scores. Gilberto Celestino walks. Alex Kirilloff reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Gilberto Celestino out at second.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Twins 6, Tigers 1.

Twins eighth. Nick Gordon strikes out swinging. Jose Miranda singles to right center field. Gio Urshela singles to right field. Jose Miranda to second. Gary Sanchez doubles to left field. Gio Urshela scores. Jose Miranda scores. Luis Arraez walks. Carlos Correa strikes out swinging. Jorge Polanco lines out to deep center field to Riley Greene.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 8, Tigers 1.

Twins ninth. Gilberto Celestino singles to right field. Alex Kirilloff singles to center field. Gilberto Celestino to second. Nick Gordon grounds out to shortstop. Alex Kirilloff out at second. Gilberto Celestino to third. Jose Miranda singles to left field. Gilberto Celestino scores. Gio Urshela flies out to right field to Victor Reyes.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 9, Tigers 1.