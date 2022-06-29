Minnesota-Cleveland Runs

Guardians first. Steven Kwan singles to center field. Amed Rosario singles to shallow left field. Steven Kwan to second. Jose Ramirez singles to right field. Amed Rosario to second. Steven Kwan to third. Josh Naylor flies out to center field to Gilberto Celestino. Franmil Reyes reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop, advances to 2nd. Jose Ramirez out at second. Amed Rosario scores. Steven Kwan scores. Throwing error by Luis Arraez. Andres Gimenez flies out to Max Kepler.
2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Guardians 2, Twins 0.