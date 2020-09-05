Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
MINNESOTA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Carleton 35:44 3-8 4-6 2-6 4 2 11
Collier 37:57 6-14 2-2 3-14 3 1 14
Dantas 34:32 6-15 4-6 5-13 2 4 18
Dangerfield 34:55 6-15 0-0 0-2 5 1 15
Sims 16:23 5-6 5-5 0-1 3 2 16
Banham 18:27 4-4 0-0 0-3 4 2 11
Brown 9:33 1-1 0-0 0-0 1 1 2
McCall 5:22 0-3 0-0 2-3 0 1 0
Johnson 3:46 0-2 1-2 1-1 0 0 1
Herbert Harrigan 3:21 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200:00 31-70 16-21 13-43 22 15 88

Percentages: FG .443, FT .762.

3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Banham 3-3, Dangerfield 3-6, Dantas 2-4, Sims 1-2, Carleton 1-5, Herbert Harrigan 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 0

Turnovers: 13 (Dangerfield 4, Dantas 4, Collier 2, Banham, Herbert Harrigan, Sims).

Steals: 6 (Banham, Brown, Collier, Dangerfield, Johnson, Sims).

Technical Fouls: None..

FG FT Reb
DALLAS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gray 33:43 9-15 6-6 1-4 1 1 26
Thornton 29:28 1-4 2-2 1-4 0 3 4
Sabally 27:29 3-11 3-3 0-6 2 4 9
Mabrey 25:20 2-6 0-0 0-4 5 3 5
Ogunbowale 32:13 4-15 5-5 1-2 4 3 14
Samuelson 26:29 5-8 0-0 0-3 3 5 11
Harris 23:09 3-5 0-0 0-0 3 3 6
Alarie 2:09 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200:00 27-64 16-16 3-23 18 22 75

Percentages: FG .422, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Gray 2-4, Samuelson 1-3, Mabrey 1-4, Ogunbowale 1-7, Harris 0-2, Thornton 0-2, Sabally 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Thornton 2, Samuelson).

Turnovers: 10 (Ogunbowale 3, Gray 2, Mabrey 2, Sabally, Samuelson, Thornton).

Steals: 9 (Sabally 3, Ogunbowale 2, Gray, Mabrey, Samuelson, Thornton).

Technical Fouls: None..

Minnesota 25 16 28 19 88
Dallas 24 25 14 12 75

T_1:56.