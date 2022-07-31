Minnesota 84, Los Angeles 77

Powers 2-7 4-4 8, Shepard 2-5 1-2 5, Fowles 8-9 0-1 16, Jefferson 9-14 2-4 22, McBride 3-5 7-7 15, Achonwa 2-6 2-3 6, Carleton 0-1 0-0 0, Milic 1-2 0-0 2, Allen 0-3 0-0 0, Banham 4-5 0-0 10. Totals 31-57 16-21 84.
- Darien’s boys’ 4x400 relay takes fourth at National meet
- Darien boys volleyball scores FCIAC three-peat
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien
- Darien ice hockey teams excel in the postseason
- Dupont leads Darien swimmers at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Hockey and hoops playoffs and postseason...
- Darien blanks Trumbull in FCIAC boys ice hockey quarters
Recommended