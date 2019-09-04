Minnesota 6, Boston 5

Minnesota Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 6 8 6 Totals 32 5 6 5 Kepler rf 4 1 0 0 Betts rf 4 0 0 0 Polanco ss 5 1 1 0 Devers 3b 5 1 1 3 Cruz dh 4 1 1 1 Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 Arraez 2b 4 2 2 0 Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 Sanó 3b 5 1 2 3 Benintendi lf 4 1 2 1 Cave cf-lf 4 0 1 2 Moreland 1b 2 1 0 0 Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 1-Owings pr-2b 0 0 0 0 Castro c 3 0 1 0 Vázquez c 4 1 1 0 Wade Jr lf 3 0 0 0 Holt 2b-1b 4 0 1 1 Buxton cf 0 0 0 0 2-M.Hernández pr 0 0 0 0 Bradley Jr. cf 2 1 1 0 a-G.Hernández ph 0 0 0 0

Minnesota 102 030 000 — 6 Boston 000 040 010 — 5

LOB_Minnesota 8, Boston 6. 2B_Arraez (14), Benintendi (39), Bradley Jr. (22). 3B_Cave (1). HR_Cruz (35), Sanó (27), Devers (29), Benintendi (13). S_G.Hernández (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota Dobnak 1 0 0 0 1 2 Thorpe, W, 2-1 3 1-3 2 3 3 2 4 May 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 Duffey, H, 10 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Dyson, H, 6 1 0 0 0 1 0 Rogers, S, 23-29 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2

Boston Porcello, L, 12-11 4 8 6 6 2 5 Taylor 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Johnson 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Walden 1 0 0 0 1 2 Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 3 Cashner 1 0 0 0 0 0 Workman 1 0 0 0 0 3

Dyson pitched to 2 batters in the 8th, Porcello pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Porcello (Kepler), Taylor (Cron), Rogers (Moreland). WP_Thorpe, Dyson.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:28. A_35,129 (37,731).