Minnesota 118, L.A. Lakers 113

Anderson 3-5 2-2 9, McDaniels 4-11 2-3 11, Reid 9-17 1-3 22, Edwards 2-12 0-0 5, Russell 5-9 2-4 15, Elleby 0-2 2-2 2, Garza 5-9 2-2 15, Knight 3-5 4-5 10, Minott 0-2 1-2 1, Forbes 2-6 1-1 7, Lawson 0-2 3-4 3, Moore Jr. 1-3 0-0 2, Nowell 6-13 2-2 14, Rivers 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 41-97 22-30 118.
- Wave by the numbers: Darien volleyball, field hockey are No. 1
- A Darien running record, football explosion and volleyball
- Wave by the numbers: Darien XC runs wild in two states
- Darien football shuts out Bridgeport Central for first victory
- Darien’s boys’ 4x400 relay takes fourth at National meet
- Darien boys volleyball scores FCIAC three-peat
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien