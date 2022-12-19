Minnesota 116, Dallas 106

Bullock 0-3 0-0 0, Finney-Smith 3-6 1-2 9, Wood 4-11 6-7 15, Dinwiddie 6-13 3-4 20, Doncic 5-17 6-7 19, Bertans 6-9 0-0 18, McGee 2-2 1-2 5, Pinson 0-0 1-2 1, Ntilikina 2-6 0-0 5, Walker 3-9 7-7 14. Totals 31-76 25-31 106.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies