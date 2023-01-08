Skip to main content
Minnesota 104, Houston 96

Anderson 2-4 2-2 6, McDaniels 5-9 1-3 12, Gobert 8-12 2-3 18, Edwards 6-19 6-6 21, Russell 6-13 6-6 22, Prince 6-10 0-0 14, Reid 3-4 0-0 6, Nowell 1-6 1-2 3, Rivers 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 38-80 18-22 104.

HOUSTON (96)

Gordon 4-7 2-2 11, Smith Jr. 4-12 1-2 9, Sengun 8-15 2-4 18, Green 4-15 0-0 9, Porter Jr. 9-15 2-4 25, Eason 1-5 0-0 3, Garuba 1-1 1-1 3, Martin Jr. 5-8 1-2 12, Tate 1-6 0-0 3, Mathews 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 38-89 9-15 96.

Minnesota 24 34 19 27 104
Houston 33 29 19 15 96

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 10-28 (Russell 4-7, Edwards 3-7, Prince 2-4, McDaniels 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Rivers 0-2, Nowell 0-3), Houston 11-36 (Porter Jr. 5-9, Eason 1-2, Gordon 1-3, Martin Jr. 1-3, Mathews 1-4, Tate 1-4, Green 1-6, Smith Jr. 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 44 (Gobert 11), Houston 41 (Sengun 8). Assists_Minnesota 23 (Anderson, Russell 6), Houston 26 (Green, Porter Jr. 5). Total Fouls_Minnesota 18, Houston 19. A_18,055 (18,500)

