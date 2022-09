Brewers second. Jace Peterson singles to left field. Omar Narvaez singles to shallow center field. Jace Peterson to third. Tyrone Taylor out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Alec Burleson. Jace Peterson scores. Christian Yelich singles to center field. Omar Narvaez to second. Willy Adames flies out to deep center field to Lars Nootbaar. Omar Narvaez to third. Rowdy Tellez grounds out to shallow infield to Paul Goldschmidt.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 1, Cardinals 0.

Cardinals second. Nolan Arenado homers to center field. Brendan Donovan singles to center field. Albert Pujols strikes out swinging. Alec Burleson singles to left field. Brendan Donovan to third. Yadier Molina singles to left field. Alec Burleson to second. Brendan Donovan scores. Lars Nootbaar strikes out swinging. Tommy Edman reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Yadier Molina out at second.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Cardinals 2, Brewers 1.

Cardinals fifth. Lars Nootbaar homers to center field. Tommy Edman grounds out to first base, Rowdy Tellez to Corbin Burnes. Corey Dickerson singles to shallow center field. Paul Goldschmidt singles to center field. Corey Dickerson to second. Nolan Arenado grounds out to shallow infield. Paul Goldschmidt out at second.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 3, Brewers 1.

Cardinals eighth. Paul Goldschmidt singles to center field. Nolan Arenado lines out to center field to Tyrone Taylor. Paul Goldschmidt doubled off first. Tyler O'Neill singles to shallow infield. Albert Pujols doubles to deep left center field. Tyler O'Neill scores. Ben DeLuzio walks. Yadier Molina grounds out to second base, Kolten Wong to Rowdy Tellez.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cardinals 4, Brewers 1.