Brewers second. Rowdy Tellez doubles to deep center field. Lorenzo Cain lines out to left center field to Tyler O'Neill. Corbin Burnes grounds out to first base to Paul Goldschmidt. Rowdy Tellez to third. Kolten Wong doubles to shallow left field, advances to 3rd. Rowdy Tellez scores. Throwing error by Edmundo Sosa. Willy Adames strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Brewers 1, Cardinals 0.