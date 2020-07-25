Milwaukee-Chicago Cubs Runs

Cubs third. Victor Caratini grounds out to shallow infield, Eric Sogard to Justin Smoak. Nico Hoerner singles to shallow center field. Ian Happ homers to center field. Nico Hoerner scores. Kris Bryant grounds out to third base, Eric Sogard to Justin Smoak. Anthony Rizzo hit by pitch. Javier Baez reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Anthony Rizzo out at second.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 2, Brewers 0.

Cubs eighth. Ian Happ pops out to shallow center field to Eric Sogard. Kris Bryant strikes out swinging. Anthony Rizzo homers to right field. Javier Baez grounds out to shallow infield, Orlando Arcia to Justin Smoak.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 3, Brewers 0.